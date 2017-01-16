Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra turns 32 on January 16 and was spotted celebrating his birthday with his celeb friends a night before. Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra and Sonakshi Sinha were among the guests who attended the bash.

Sidharth is currently busy with his upcoming movie, Reload, opposite Jacqueline. His last movie, Baar Baar Dekho, alongside Katrina Kaif failed to impress the audience, thus, fans have high expectations from his forthcoming film.

The hunk, who started his career with Karan Johar's Student of the Year, recently appeared on Koffee With Karan 5. He came along with Jackie and revealed several things – from having phone sex to his relationship status – on the show.

Sid has been in news for dating Alia for a long time. Their on and off relationship has been the talk of the town until now, but it is not confirmed whether these two are seeing each other or not.

Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebs have wished the birthday boy on social media. Take a look at the tweets here:

Happy happy birthday @S1dharthM have an amazing day!!! Big squishy hug ???❤ — Shraddha Kapoor (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 16, 2017

Villains In Arms -Happy Birthday brother -have a great one - @S1dharthM pic.twitter.com/mb4fM3ubUY — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 16, 2017

Happy birthday @S1dharthM .. one of the most handsome actor I have ever shot and truly a humble person ..lots of love — ravi k. chandran (@dop007) January 16, 2017

Massive love, birthday boy @S1dharthM !! Have a thumping year, my friend !! ??? pic.twitter.com/bHk3ErzW5z — T.A.N.U.J. G.A.R.G. (@tanuj_garg) January 16, 2017