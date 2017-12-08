Happy birthday, the Queen of rap.

Nicki Minaj turns 35 on December 8, 2017. The Rake It Up singer, best known for breaking the internet with her raunchy pictures, recently shared one of her hottest looks on Instagram which has been taken from the official music video for Motorsport, a collaboration between Cardi B, Migos and Minaj.

Minaj is known for her eye-popping choices and really long colourful wigs. She is one of the hottest icons in the global music scene with her unique voice, accent, and crazy costumes.

The American rapper was the first female artist to be included on MTV's Annual Hottest MC List. Once she was also considered as "the most influential female rapper of all time," as quoted by a New York Times editor.

Minaj, Cardi-B's Motorsport is yet to be shared on YouTube. The video – directed by Bradley & Pablo – shows Migos bringing colourful vibes to the song along with the two female rappers donning semi-transparent ensembles.

Over the years, the Minaj style statement has changed a lot. So, it will be an injustice not to take a look at her internet-breaking pictures.

Here we have picked some of the best pictures she posted on Instagram in 2017.

Barbie® in @alexanderwangny - my baby Alex nailed the design of this entire get up. Obsessed. NEW YORK!!! A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Nov 6, 2017 at 5:42pm PST

XXL cover shoot out now A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Oct 11, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

Ooohhhh look what you made me do ? watch @jimmyfallon TONIGHT 12:35 am Eastern/11:35 pm Central on NBC A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Sep 14, 2017 at 5:42pm PDT

#OscarDeLaRenta #HarpersBazaarIconsParty #NYFW A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Sep 8, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Sep 7, 2017 at 10:31pm PDT

#MertAndMarcus Book Launch #NYFW #Balmain #ElieSaab PINK & BLACK INCHES A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Sep 7, 2017 at 8:27pm PDT