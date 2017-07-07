MS Dhoni has been a wonderful servant for India in world cricket. The Jharkhand man will always go down as one of the best captains India ever had in all formats. It was during his tenure as India captain that the Men in Blue won major titles including 2011 World Cup.

Dhoni has earned a wonderful name for himself with his incredible batting skills, his wisdom about the game and his cool head. It is such characteristics that helped him become one of the most respected cricketers in India.

The Jharkhand man called it quits from Test cricket in 2014, but still, plays cricket for India in coloured clothing. He is no longer the captain of Team India but remains to be a key player in the ODI and T20 format.

Dhoni, who started his cricket career with ODI cricket in 2004, has been a regular ever since though he is in the closing stages of his career. The former India captain has given us some wonderful memories, and today, July 7, being his birthday, here is a look at some magical moments which have been etched in cricket fans' memories forever.

His first big statement – 148 runs against Pakistan

MS Dhoni might not have had a great start to his career, but he rose to the occasion in his fifth ODI match, scoring a stunning 123-ball 148 against arch-rivals Pakistan. That innings was his first major statement announcing his arrival in world cricket as someone who will play an important role with his big hitting skills for India. The rest is history.

2007 World T20 introduced a new leader

The world witnessed the wonderful leader in Dhoni who could marshal his troops to bring glory to the nation. India won the inaugural edition of the World T20 in 2007, showcasing Dhoni as an exemplary leader, unfazed by a bigger situation. It was during the competition that the world got introduced to a captain, who had all the ingredients to take India to another level.

That iconic six and 2011 World Cup title

Chasing 275 runs to win in the all-important final, Dhoni played one of the important innings in India cricket, scoring 91 runs from 79 balls. It was this special knock under pressure that shall never be forgotten, and more importantly his six, which won the title for India, over long on, followed by the iconic pose that will never be forgotten by a cricket lover.

Dhoni's sportsmanship

There is a reason why Dhoni is respected by the cricket elite. He gives respect and gets respect too. England batsman Ian Bell was controversially given run out by the umpires after he had thought that the tea break was taken, but the Indian fielders ran him out as the game was still alive. Despite the umpire giving him out, Dhoni, later on, called Bell back and asked him to resume his innings. This has to be one of the finest examples of sportsman spirit.

His clever wicket-keeping skills

Besides his leadership skills, having a cool head and incredible batting skills, he is one of the smart wicket-keepers in world cricket. He's got some quick reflexes, but more importantly, the way he runs out a player in a clever way, which includes his no look strike at the wickets or his behind the hand flick. Such things have become synonymous with the former India captain.