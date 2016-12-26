HBO's fantasy drama series Game of Thrones got known for killing several popular characters. And, Jon Snow became a victim of that as well in the season 5 when he was stabbed by Olly and a few fellow night watchers. But Melisandre's magic brought him back from death in the season 6.

The entire incident helped him become one of the most anticipated characters of George R.R. Martin's universe.

Did HBO really threaten to sue 13-year-old Game of Thrones fan?

While GoT fans are curious to know about his parents in the upcoming season, Ned Stark's bastard son has had many great dialogues, which we put together on his 30th birthday.

1. His words while taking the vow to join the Night's Watch

Hear my words, and bear witness to my vow: night gathers and now my watch begins. It shall not end until my death. I shall take no wife, hold no lands, father no children. I shall wear no crowns and win no glory. I shall live and die at my post. I am the sword in the darkness. I am the watcher on the walls. I am the shield that guards the realm of men. I pledge my life and honor to the Night's Watch, for this night and all the nights to come.

2. Ygritte: "You know nothing, Jon Snow."

Jon: "I do know some things. I know I love you. I know you love me. I have to go home now."

3. Jon: "I'm Lord Commander of the Night's Watch. My place is here."

Stannis (Stephen Dillane): "I'm giving you a chance to avenge your family. To take back the castle where you grew up. To rule the North."

Jon: "I wish I could fight beside you. Believe me I do, but I swore a sacred vow the Gods would. I pledged my life to the Night's Watch."

4. When He Threatened Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju)

Jon: "My father told me big men fall just as quick as little ones, if you put a sword through their hearts."

5. Jon Snow: Ygritte, you know I didn't have a choice. You always knew who I was, what I am. I have to go home now. I know you won't hurt me.

Ygritte: You know nothing, Jon Snow.

6. Regarding the Direwolves

There are five pups. One for each of the Stark children. The direwolf is the sigil of your house. They were meant to have them.

7. While battling against Ramsey Bolton

Thousands of men don't need to die. Only one of us.

8. While addressing Samwell

Sometimes there is no happy choice Sam, only one less grievous than the others. They were born on the wrong side of the Wall — doesn't make them monsters.

9. When he sticks to his vows of the Night's Watch

I swore a vow to the Night's Watch. If I don't take my own word seriously what sort of "Lord of Winterfell" would I be?

10. His words of wisdom

The more you give a king, the more he wants. We are walking on a bridge of ice with an abyss on either side. Pleasing one king is difficult enough, pleasing two is hardly possible.