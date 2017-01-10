Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan turns 43 on January 10 and several Bollywood celebs have wished the actor on social media. Hrithik will next be seen in Sanjay Gupta's Kaabil, which is set to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees on January 25.

The Bang Bang actor will be celebrating his birthday with his family and will be part of Kaabil's wrap up party. "I have been working on the post-production of 'Kaabil'. On my birthday, all I want to do is spend time with my family and children. There'll also be a wrap-up party of sorts with the cast and crew of the film. I think I will have a great time surrounded by the people I love," Hrithik told the Bombay Times.

"I look forward to the occasion because my children make interesting plans. They have the habit of writing to me on my birthday, so I eagerly await their notes, and they also look forward to it. It puts a smile on my face," he added.

Several B-Town stars including Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shahid Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh have wished the actor on his birthday. In fact, #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan has been trending on Twitter since morning.

Take a look at the celebs' birthday wishes here:

And here's wishing you @iHrithik an awesome year ahead. Happy birthday and keep spreading that love & good vibe wherever you go. Big big hug — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 9, 2017

Dearest @iHrithik - wishing you a very happy birthday.. have a blessed one. Keep inspiring... best wishes for Kaabil.. looks Sooo Good!!!!!! — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 10, 2017

Happy birthday @iHrithik have a great year and smash it with #kaabil like you always do ❤? — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 10, 2017

Dear @iHrithik Here's wishing you a very happy birthday and a joy filled year ahead. Tons of love. — Ronit Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) January 10, 2017

The very thought of you makes me smile :) Happy Birthday @iHrithik! Keep spreading that love and joy ❤Keep RISING! Love you. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 10, 2017

Happy Birthday, @iHrithik! May you have a glorious year. You just get better every year! Stay blessed. Cheers. Kabir. — KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) January 10, 2017

The Only Superhero of Bollywood happy bday to you for always being so hardworking and inspiring @iHrithik #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) January 10, 2017

Bro braz!!! Today I wish you good health and happiness forever. Have a great birthday @iHrithik big love. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 9, 2017

Happy birthday to one of the most amazing dancers @iHrithik . God bless :) — Govinda (@Govinda_HeroNo1) January 9, 2017

May #Kaabil and everything else in your life touch super-heroic heights! A very happy birthday @iHrithik ? — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 10, 2017

Happy birthday @iHrithik. Wishing you good health and a lot of fun pic.twitter.com/823CplxD2d — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 10, 2017