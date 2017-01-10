Hrithik Roshan, Kaabil
Hrithik RoshanVarinder Chawla

Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan turns 43 on January 10 and several Bollywood celebs have wished the actor on social media. Hrithik will next be seen in Sanjay Gupta's Kaabil, which is set to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees on January 25.

The Bang Bang actor will be celebrating his birthday with his family and will be part of Kaabil's wrap up party. "I have been working on the post-production of 'Kaabil'. On my birthday, all I want to do is spend time with my family and children. There'll also be a wrap-up party of sorts with the cast and crew of the film. I think I will have a great time surrounded by the people I love," Hrithik told the Bombay Times.

"I look forward to the occasion because my children make interesting plans. They have the habit of writing to me on my birthday, so I eagerly await their notes, and they also look forward to it. It puts a smile on my face," he added.

Several B-Town stars including Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shahid Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh have wished the actor on his birthday. In fact, #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan has been trending on Twitter since morning.

Take a look at the celebs' birthday wishes here:

