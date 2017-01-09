Bollywood actor-director-singer Farhan Akhtar celebrates his 42nd birthday on January 9. Rumoured girlfriend Shraddha Kapoor and alleged ex-flame, Aditi Rao Hydari apart from a few other celebrities wished the Rock On star on social media.

The versatile Bollywood star has directed movies like Don, Lakshya and Dil Chahta Hai. He started his acting career in 2008 with Rock On and impressed the audience. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dil Dhadakne Do and Rock On 2 are a few of his films that have won hearts. Farhan is also a successful producer.

The actor is also in news due to his alleged relationship with Shraddha. Their link up has been talked about a lot after their film Rock On 2. In fact, it had been reported that Shraddha and Farhan were in a live-in relationship and dad Shakti Kapoor dragged her out of Farhan's house. Later, Shakti and Shraddha slammed all the reports.

Meanwhile, Farhan is busy promoting Shah Rukh Khan's Raees as he is the co-producer. Let's take a look at the celebrities who all have wished Farhan on his birthday on social media.

Here are the tweets:

Shraddha Kapoor

Happy happy birthday @FarOutAkhtar keep shining! Big hug ❤

Aditi Rao Hydari

Happyyyyyyyyyy birthdaaaaaay! @FarOutAkhtar to a year full of music movies and epic joy! Biiiiiig hug ❤️

Vishal Dadlani

Happy Birthday, @FarOutAkhtar ! Have a stellar one!

Riteish Deshmukh

Hey brother @FarOutAkhtar have a blessed one... happy birthday Namdev hupppp!!!!

Dia Mirza

Dearest @FarOutAkhtar happy birthday! More power to your voice that chooses to make a difference in so many ways ❤ keep shining! Big love

