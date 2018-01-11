By his own admission, Rahul Dravid was not a gifted player unlike contemporaries Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.

However, the Karnataka batsman went on to be regarded as one of the best cricketers the world has seen. One can hardly see an all-time Test XI without his name in it.

Some even rate him above Tendulkar, who rewrote history books during his illustrious international career, considering the impact he had on the team and the game.

Even before the internet and social media came into prominence, Dravid was known for his multi-tasking abilities.

If the team needed a makeshift opener, he was there; if the team was looking for balance and could not afford a specialist wicket-keeper, he gladly sported a pair of gloves and kept wickets.

Not to forget, the man from Bengaluru was one of the finest slip fielders to have emerged from the country.

Dravid had to face a lot of ups and downs throughout his 16-year-long cricket career. However, he always kept finding ways to overcome his weaknesses with his never-say-die attitude.

While he relentlessly kept churning out crucial knocks on the field, the way he carried himself on and off the field earned him more respect. Known for his no-nonsense attitude, Dravid hardly lost his cool or engaged in on-field banters.

As Dravid turned 45 on Thursday, January 11, members of the batting great-coached U-19 team celebrated the occasion by smearing cake on his face. The India colts, who are currently in New Zealand for the U-19 World Cup, seem to have followed a trend set by the Virat Kohli-led senior team.

Wishes from across the cricket fraternity also poured in for Dravid. Members of the Indian cricket team and former players wished him luck for his assignment with the U-19 team.

Watch the video here and Tweets compiled by IBTimes, India: