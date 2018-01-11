By his own admission, Rahul Dravid was not a gifted player unlike contemporaries Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.
However, the Karnataka batsman went on to be regarded as one of the best cricketers the world has seen. One can hardly see an all-time Test XI without his name in it.
Some even rate him above Tendulkar, who rewrote history books during his illustrious international career, considering the impact he had on the team and the game.
Even before the internet and social media came into prominence, Dravid was known for his multi-tasking abilities.
If the team needed a makeshift opener, he was there; if the team was looking for balance and could not afford a specialist wicket-keeper, he gladly sported a pair of gloves and kept wickets.
Not to forget, the man from Bengaluru was one of the finest slip fielders to have emerged from the country.
Dravid had to face a lot of ups and downs throughout his 16-year-long cricket career. However, he always kept finding ways to overcome his weaknesses with his never-say-die attitude.
While he relentlessly kept churning out crucial knocks on the field, the way he carried himself on and off the field earned him more respect. Known for his no-nonsense attitude, Dravid hardly lost his cool or engaged in on-field banters.
As Dravid turned 45 on Thursday, January 11, members of the batting great-coached U-19 team celebrated the occasion by smearing cake on his face. The India colts, who are currently in New Zealand for the U-19 World Cup, seem to have followed a trend set by the Virat Kohli-led senior team.
Wishes from across the cricket fraternity also poured in for Dravid. Members of the Indian cricket team and former players wished him luck for his assignment with the U-19 team.
Watch the video here and Tweets compiled by IBTimes, India:
There might be many strong walls around us but the greatest yet is the one and only, #RahulDravid. Happy birthday, Jammy! My best wishes for the U-19 World Cup. #HappyBirthdayDravid pic.twitter.com/RICNJXzIWM— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 11, 2018
Happy birthday, Rahul Bhai. A thorough gentleman who taught us the meaning of commitment and sacrifices. Getting my ODI and Test caps from you will always hold a special place in my heart.— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) January 11, 2018
Friendship isn’t about being inseparable but knowing and realising that inspite of not meeting regularly nothing will change. Wishing the very best to a dear friend, Rahul with whom I have shared some great memories #HappyBirthdayDravid pic.twitter.com/9BcLlN7wFF— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 11, 2018
One of the legends of the game, an inspiration as much off the field as on the field and a man who taught me so much, #HappyBirthdayDravid pic.twitter.com/GPmDcdIsKD— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 11, 2018
13,288 Test runs— ICC (@ICC) January 11, 2018
10,889 ODI runs
48 international centuries
1 legendary career
Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid! pic.twitter.com/R1kdkFQH5w
