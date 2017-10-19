Much like Raksha Bandhan, Bhai Dooj is a prominent Hindu festival celebrated in the name of the pious bond between a brother and sister.

Followed by Diwali, Bhai Dooj is widely observed in northern India while it is also known as Bhau Beej (Maharashtra), Bhai Phota or Bhai Phonta (West Bengal) and Bhai Teeka (Nepal).

It falls on the second day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartika (between October and November), marking the end of the festive week of lights, Diwali.

Date and Time (Muhurat):

Although nowadays, siblings observe the ritual as per their convenience, thanks to their busy schedule. But according to Hindu Panjika, there is always certain time bracket in which it is being ideally observed by everyone.

Below is the auspicious time bracket for Bhai Dooj 2017—

Bhai Dooj Tika Muhurat = 13:12 to 15:27

Dwitiya Tithi Begins = 01:37 on 21/Oct/2017

Dwitiya Tithi Ends = 03:00 on 22/Oct/2017

History and Significance:

According to the Hindu Mythology, Bhai Dooj is also known as 'Yama Dwiteeya' because on this auspicious day, the god of death or Yamraj had visited his sister Yami (Yamuna). During his special visit, his sister welcomed Yamraj with aarti, tilak, and sweets. In return, he gave a unique gift to his sister to signify his love and care.

Ever since, the day has been observed as Yama Dwitiya as Yamraj declared that the brother who would receive tilak and aarti by their sister, would never be frightened.

Another legend has it that when Lord Krishna returned to his sister Subhadra following Naraka Chaturdashi (he killed the demon king Narakasur), he was welcomed by his sister with tilak, aarti and sweets. Bhai Dooj is celebrated in remembrance of this occasion.

How to celebrate:

On this auspicious day, sisters invite their brothers to their home. After keeping fast throughout the day, they apply 'teeka' on brothers' foreheads on the 'shubh muhurat'. After that, they offer sweets and a glass of water to them and pray to the Gods for their well-being. And, then they exchange gifts and take blessing by touching the feet of elders.

Best messages/ greetings to share on Whatsapp, Facebook:

And, if you are away from your brother, then you can send them lovely greetings along with a beautiful gift. Hence, we have compiled some of the best messages to make your job easy. Take a look below.

Wish you the days that bring you happiness infinite and a life that's prosperous and bright... Happy Bhai Dooj

You were always my best friend, looking out for me, making sure the path I travelled on was smooth. Even if I searched the world over, there cannot be a better brother than you. Happy Bhai Dooj

May this Bhai Dooj strengthen our bond more than ever and bring joy and prosperity. Best wishes for Bhai Dooj.