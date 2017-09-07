Happy Birthday Mammookka!

Megastar Mammootty, who is a familiar face pan India, celebrates his birthday on September 7. The versatile actor who turns 66 on Thursday still looks young, and many youngsters consider him their fashion icon despite this age.

Many celebrities of the entertainment industry, including Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Jayaram, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly, Tovino Thomas, Aju Varghese, Pearle Maaney and Harisree Ashokan have wished Mammookka on his special day.

Check Pullikkaran Staraa review

"Happy Birthday Mammukka :)," superstar Mohanlal wished his close friend while sharing their selfie on social media page. The megastar's son and young star Dulquer posted on Facebook: "Happiest of birthdays to my dearest vappichi ❤❤❤ ! Forever younger than me and a million times cooler [sic].

Mammootty and Mohanlal's selfies go viral but trollers have a field day

Prithviraj, who has acted with Mammootty in some Malayalam movies, expressed his desire to share screenspace with the megastar again. "Happy birthday Mammukka! Looking forward to sharing screen space with you again! Can't wait! [sic]" he tweeted.

Meanwhile, as part of Mammootty's birthday celebration, the makers of Mammootty's upcoming projects are expected to make big announcements on Thursday.

Mammootty's Onam movie Pullikkaran Staraa, released on September 1, has been opened to mixed response from the audience and is estimated to have earned Rs 6 crore within five days of its theatrical run in Kerala. The family entertainer has collected almost Rs 22.46 lakh from five multiplexes in Kochi alone.

Check out celebrity wishes here:

Happy birthday Mammukka! Looking forward to sharing screen space with you again! Can't wait! ? pic.twitter.com/bIi8bWyLwr — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) September 7, 2017

-

-

-

-

-