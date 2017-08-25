Launched in September 2015, Kwid is the wonder car that helped Renault India to establish its footing as a major carmaker in the country. On the occasion of small car getting two years old, the company has launched Kwid 02 Anniversary Edition for a starting price of 3.43 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

The Renault Kwid 02 anniversary edition will be available in both 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre powertrains, in the RXL and RXT variants only in manual transmission. It will be available in Kwid's two largest-selling colours, red and white.

Renault Kwid 02 Anniversary Edition KWID RXL 0.8L SCe Rs 3,42,800 KWID RXT 0.8L SCe Rs 3,76,400 KWID RXL 1.0L SCe Rs 3,64,400 KWID RXT 1.0L SCe Rs 3,97,900 Ex- Showroom Delhi prices

All prices are nearly Rs 15,000 more than the respective non-anniversary variants on sale. The Kwid 02 anniversary edition boasts of an array of cosmetic and feature updates.

The new exterior design elements include sporty 02 graphics on the hood, distinctively indicates the exclusivity of the 2nd anniversary edition. The car also features contrasting graphics on the C-Pillar and the roof. Dual-tone treatment on ORVM caps, wheels and skid plates at front and rear are the other noticeable additions.

Interior of the anniversary edition has been spiced up with new seat upholstery featuring contrast 02 insignia and ivory contours on the centre fascia, AC vents and a dual tone gear knob. The floor mats and the steering wheel too get the 02 lettering.

There are no changes on the powertrains. Renault India has been periodically updating the Kwid range to keep its appeal. After the launch of KWID 0.8L, Renault launched the Kwid 1.0-litre SCe engine in manual transmission in 2016. Later the company launched Kwid AMT powered by the 1.0L SCe engine. This was followed by the Kwid Climber launched with the 1.0-litre SCe powertrain in both manual and AMT options. Domestic sales of Renault Kwid in July 2017 crossed 1.75 lakh units.