Another Bollywood celebrity has surprised all with her wedding news after Anushka Sharma. TV-turned-Bollywood actress Surveen Chawla has entered wedlock with her beau.

The Hate Story 2 actress posted a picture on Twitter where she is seen dancing with her husband. Announcing her wedding, Surveen wrote, "And just like that, right in the middle of an extra-ordinary life, love gave us a fairy tale.. .#Married #bliss #EternalLove #GiveUsYourLove&Blessings"

In the picture, Surveen is seen dressed in a red gown while her husband in a blue suit. The couple looks much in love as they danced together.

On the work front, Surveen is all set to star in Ekta Kapoor's web series titled Haq Se alongside Rajeev Khandelwal. The plot revolves around four sisters Meher, Jannat, Bano and Amal and is set in the backdrop of the beautiful valleys of Kashmir.

Adapted from Louisa May Alcott's classic drama Little Women, the web series will be directed by popular Ken Ghosh.