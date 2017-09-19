Director Hansal Mehta's recently released film Simran has been hitting headlines for the past few

weeks for all the wrong reasons, all thanks to his leading lady Kangana Ranaut's explosive interviews during the film's promotional events.

Earlier, it was rumoured that Mehta was unhappy with Kangana for reportedly taking the attention away from the film by speaking about her personal issues on public platforms. And now, after the film release, Shekhar Suman took a dig at Kangana for Simran's poor show at the box office in its first weekend.

Within a few hours, rumours started making the rounds that Mehta had deleted his Twitter account as an after effect of the controversy surrounding him and his film. Putting all speculations to rest, Mehta has come out in the open to rubbish the false claims that have been circulating on social media platforms.

Hansal Mehta, who is very active on social media, wrote on Twitter, "Since so many

people are speculating about me deleting my twitter a/c here I am."

A few days ago, Mehta defended Simran, asking people not to connect Kangana's personal issues to his film and insisted that the actress was only answering all the tough questions posed to her by the media.

Simran, which was released on September 15, has done a fair business at the box office and has

managed to earn Rs.10.65 crore in its opening weekend.