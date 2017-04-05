Zookeepers in Hanover have been accused of beating the animals with so-called ‘elephant hooks’ – a 70-centimetre rod with a metal hook and tip at the end. They have been filmed using the instruments to teach the elephants tricks.
Hanover Zoo accused of abusing baby elephants
