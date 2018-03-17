You might have read about Saudi Arabia's Omar Borkan Al Gala, who was deported from the country for being too handsome. Now meet China's too-handsome man, who got his salary deducted after a video featuring him went viral.

The man, whose name has not been revealed, works as a technician at China's Xiamen airport. A passenger on board a flight at the airport recorded a video that showed the technician wearing sunglasses on the tarmac. The video went viral on Chinese social media platforms and received more than a million views.

Several social media users even compared him to the popular South Korean star Song Joong-Ki, who played the role of a captain in a South Korean Special Forces unit in the show Descendants Of The Sun.

However, this fame didn't work in the Chinese man's favor. After the video went viral, his company deducted 10 percent of his salary. The company took the decision because his uniform was "untidy and his hand was in his pocket," Chinese media outlet CGTN reported.

"Taking into consideration the influential impact this video has made, the aggravated penalty must be applied," the company's notice said, according to CGTN.

Users on China's top microblogging site Weibo expressed displeasure on the social media platform about the penalty handed down to the technician, and said they feel sorry for him.

"I feel sorry for him. He might be the first person ever to be deducted pay for being too handsome," user @xiaohuibujiaV said.

"His boss must be jealous of his handsomene," user @jintianyoumeixiezuoyea commented.

While the social media users discussed the company's decision, the staffer said he had accepted his punishment.

"Honestly, I still feel quite happy because it is not easy to become so famous that quickly. My company did nothing wrong, it was my fault for not keeping with the correct standards in terms of dress code and behavior," he said, according to the Chinese publication.

"Please don't bombard the passenger who uploaded the video online. I never blamed her, because she didn't mean to cause me any harm," he added.