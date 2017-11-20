Making a strong (and positive!) initial impression is not only good for your work life, but it reflects positively on who you are as well.

A good handshake is an important tool in making the right first impression. In business, a handshake is more than just a greeting. It is also a message about your personality and confidence level.

The fact is, having a great handshake is a life skill we should all cultivate. It matters to us in creating first impressions and in building relationships.

Here are 10 keys to an impressive handshake.

Watch out the video to find out more.