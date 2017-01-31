Chris Miller has shared a photo on Twitter and hinted at the working title of the new Han Solo movie while captioning the photo: "Han First Shot".

Also read: Star Wars Episode VIII has finally got an official title, and it now sounds like a Tom Cruise film!

As the filming of the new Han Solo movie started, the director unveiled the name of the Star Wars spin-off: Red Cup. It suggests that the director is likely to add some humour to the upcoming Star Wars universe film.

Notably, Red Cup is a very popular brand of plastic cup often used at frat parties in the United States. Last year, the filmmaker tweeted a photo of a red cup, captioning it: "Very excited. Celebrating by drinking fancy whiskey out of this cup:"

The film was previously simply called the Untitled Star Wars Han Solo Anthology Film.

Alden Ehrenreich (Hail, Caesar!) will play the legendary character of Han Solo, made famous by Harrison Ford. The film will also feature Woody Harrelson as a mentor to a young Han Solo, Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke, and Atlanta star Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian.

Han

First

Shot pic.twitter.com/KReR6rgKFT — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) January 30, 2017

Alden Ehrenreich was recently photographed having lunch with Harrison Ford. There have been rumours that veteran actor Ford shared some words of wisdom with the young Han Solo.

While announcing the movie in 2015, Disney stated that, "the story focuses on how young Han Solo became the smuggler, thief and scoundrel whom Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi first encountered in the cantina at Mos Eisley". The film is expected to be released in May 2018.

Recently, the Star Wars: Episode VIII title was confirmed officially as Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which is slated to hit theatres on December 15, 2017.