Venkaiah Naidu, who will be taking over as the Vice President of India tomorrow, rejected the view that there is insecurity amongst the minorities in the country as "political propaganda". His response was seen as a comeback to Hamid Ansari.

Ansari reportedly said that there is a feeling of unease amongst Muslims in the country. He further stated that the 'ambience of acceptance' is under threat and that he had conveyed the same to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other members regarding the 'intolerance'.

During an interview with Press Trust of India (PTI), Naidu said that some people were saying minorities were insecure. Calling it a 'political propaganda', he clarified that India was very safe for minorities when compared to the entire world and they get their due.

Venkaiah Naidu recently quit the ruling BJP party after he was announced the vice presidential candidate. Although he did not name anyone in particular, he responded to the comments in an interview.

According to him, Indian society is the 'most tolerant in the world' because of the people and the civilisation and this tolerance is the reason why democracy is so successful.

"Appeasement for none justice for all," Naidu said and added that history has proved that there has been no discrimination against minorities.

BJP leaders slam Ansari for remark

Some of the BJP leaders have taken offence to the comment made by the outgoing vice-president Hamid Ansari on 'a feeling of unease and a sense of insecurity that has creeped in among the country's Muslims'.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said that there is no better country than India for Muslims and no better friend that Hindu, according to the Times of India report.

For 10yrs my Hindu majority nation accepted you with open arms, placed you at the pinnacle of power & you still feel uneasy? Agenda kya hai? https://t.co/Z8pzWddTG0 — Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) August 9, 2017

"Yes, it is a correct assessment. From all I hear from different quarters, the country. I heard the same thing in Bengaluru, I have heard from other parts of the country, I hear more about in north India. There is a feeling of unease, a sense of insecurity is creeping in," answered Ansari, according to IANS report.

Another BJP leader Priti Gandhi, a national executive member, tweeted questioning if he felt uneasy despite her "Hindu majority nation" had placed him "at the pinnacle of power".

Ansari's advice to Muslim community

Ansari advised the Muslim community that it should change with time and live as per the requirements of the current world.

"Do not create for one self or one's fellow beings an imaginary situation which is centuries back, when things were very different. I mean the whole idea was that what are the challenges today... The challenges today are challenges of development, what are the requirements for development; you keep up with the times, educate yourself, and compete..." he said, according to the TOI report.