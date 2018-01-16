Halle Berry left many jaws on the floor as she hit the red carpet of the 2018 NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Monday, January 15 in Pasadena, California.

The 51-year-old looked stunning in a dark red-coloured strapless gown that accentuated her long legs and posterior. The actress put on a racy display in the see-through number.

Clearly, it was one of the most revealing dresses she has worn on the red carpet. The Catwoman actress barely preserved her modesty while attending the award show. Her incredible off-shoulder number turned many heads as she posed up a storm in front of cameras.

The Bond girl styled her hair in a beautiful bun while completing her look with a pair of black stilettos and black stud earrings.

She was nominated for the Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture category for her performance in Kidnap.

Berry left Orange Is the New Black actress Laverne Cox teary-eyed at the awards show as Cox took to Instagram to write: "I finally met @halleberry tonight. I got teary. She has been such a huge inspiration for me for so much of my life."

Held on Martin Luther King Day, the NAACP Image Awards show honours the "achievements of people of colour in motion pictures, television, music and literature."

Earlier in the day, the Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram to pay her tribute to the legendary American activist. She wrote: "I have a dream today.... and Martin Luther King had a dream of universal peace for all of us. I pray we can find more ways to come together this year and get closer to living HIS DREAM! I ask all of you to find a way today to uplift Dr. King's legacy! Happy MLK Day!"