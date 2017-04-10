Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are coming together on the silver screen for the first time in Mohit Suri's Half Girlfriend. The makers have released the much-awaited trailer of the movie, which is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name.

Going by the tagline "Dost se zyada, Girlfriend se kam," the movie is expected to be another entertainer like 2 States, which was also based on Bhagat's novel and starred Arjun. The trailer looks impressive and hopefully, the movie will bring some luck to Shraddha and Arjun's career.

However, Arjun's accent is a turn-off as it looks like the actor is trying a bit too hard to get the Bihari flavour in his dialogues. Shraddha looks beautiful in the trailer and her acting looks better than her previous films.

If you have read the book, you know the story. Now we need to wait and watch how Mohit Suri does justice to the story with his direction. Will it be as good as 3 Idiots and 2 States, which are also based on Chetan Bhagat's novels? Half Girlfriend releases on May 19.

Watch the trailer here:

Earlier, several pictures of the movie did the rounds on the internet. In one of those, Arjun aka Madhav Jha and Shraddha aka Riya Somani are seen kissing each other in the middle of the road. The other stills show Shraddha in a sporty avatar, playing basketball.