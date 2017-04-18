After the romantic number Baarish, the makers of Half Girlfriend have released another soulful number, Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga, from the music album of the film on Tuesday, April 18.

The video, featuring the lead pair Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, is quite soothing and leaves one mesmerised. The two minutes 56 second long video depicts Arjun's character Madhav Jha's unconditional love for Riya Somani (Shraddha's character), who is his 'half girlfriend.' Arjun and Shraddha's chemistry looks impressive in the song.

Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati have lent their voice in the heart-warming song, Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga.

The film is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's best-selling novel by the same name and will explore today's relationships. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, Mohit Suri and Chetan Bhagat, Half Girlfriend is directed by Mohit and will be released on May 19.

There is a lot of hype and expectations from the film, since Mohit and Shraddha's collaborations have earlier worked wonders. Their previous outings, Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain, were box office hits.

Twitterati too has loved the romantic song Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga and is heaping praises to Arijit for his rendition of the soulful voice.