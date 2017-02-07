It looks like the mystery over the casting of Catwoman a.k.a. Selina Kyle in Gotham City Sirens is finally solved. Actress Haley Bennett dropped a major hint on Instagram by posting a photo of Catwoman from the comics.

The photo sparked a speculation on social media that Bennett might have been signed for the character. After Catwoman's photo, she posted a photo of herself with a short haircut. The blonde bombshell chopped off her hair and dyed it a bit darker as well. Fans believe that the haircut resembles Selina Kyle's traditional short haircut from the comics.

There has not been any official announcement regarding the same, but fans are happy with the speculation that she will be playing Catwoman. Netizens commented on her Instagram post saying that they are excited to see her in the series. However, a few DC fans were also disappointed with the news.

"Noooo I think shes anazing but she is too young for catwoman in the dceu, selina has always been close to Bruce's age and hes in his mid 40's, fans will not be happy," one user said.

"A lot of fans are never happy. Lol. As a DC fan I wish they would have gobe with an older actress. But as a DC Films fan, I think they have an eye for talent, and I think she'll deliver," another said.

"If you're catwoman i will literally delete the dceu that's the worst decision ever CATWOMAN IS A BROWN WOMAN LMAO SHE ISNT WHITE," a user said.

"Great actress, but not what we need for catwoman," a user said. "I don't think I've ever seen an actress with the perfect look. It doesn't exist. She is good and can/might perform. Anne Hathaway sucked. But Haley Bennett could pull it off. Just have faith in the DCEU," a user said defending Bennett.

Meanwhile, the only confirmed character in Gotham City Sirens is Margot Robbie. Robbie will be seen playing the role of Harley Quinn in the movie.