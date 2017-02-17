Saab subsidiary Saab Grintek Defence (SGD) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) Avionics Division have signed a contract to deliver transfer of technology (ToT) to India.

The contract -- valued at ZAR 112 million (USD8.5 million) -- will see the transfer of technology for in-country maintenance of Saab's Integrated Defensive Aids Suite (IDAS) system in India.

IDAS has been selected as the electronic warfare (EW) self-protection system for Indian Air Force and Indian Army Aviation Corps variants of the HAL Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter.

The maintenance ToT provides for supply and commissioning of test infrastructure at HAL, Hyderabad along with documentation and training of HAL personnel in Centurion, South Africa, and Hyderabad.

"The export of this technology to India bodes well for future manufacturing and skills transfers, and for building an ongoing mutually beneficial partnership in line with the Make in India initiative," says Trevor Raman, President and CEO of Saab Grintek Defence.

Saab representatives told International Business Times, India that the programme will run for 24 months and will qualify HAL Hyderabad as a Saab-approved IDAS repair facility. HAL will focus on maintenance and repair of IDAS equipment for the Indian end-users.

Saab will continue to support HAL Hyderabad with critical spares and proprietary components for the entire service life of IDAS.