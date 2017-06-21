After the hilarious 'Sexy Chest Swimsuit', a new swimsuit trend has now gone viral. An eye-catching swimsuit with a photo of United States President Donald Trump has gone on sale for less than $50.

California-based Beloved Shirts – the same brand that released the hairy chest swimsuit – has come up with a new swimsuit line with 'Shocked Trump' photo. The 'Shocked Trump One Piece Swimsuit' product will give you a chance to get closer to Trump.

The swimsuit comes in different sizes from XS to XXL and is priced at $49.95 (£39). It features a zoomed-in shot of Trump's face. In the product description, the company mentioned that the swimsuit "contours your form and is meant to flatter." The swimsuit once brought will not be exchanged or returned.

The brand said that their aim is to start a conversation with total strangers and empower the introverts.

"So, really, nobody asked for a one-piece swimsuit with a very hairy man's chest (and back) printed on it. But, the thing is, sometimes you just can't put what you want (and maybe even need) in words. And that's what's so special about this suit. You couldn't have asked for it, because you didn't know you needed it, until you saw it. And that's really what Beloved is all about. That experience." "So, we will continue to create shocking apparel even if it confuses the whole internet. It's what we're good at. Empowering introverts or seeing total strangers start conversations as a result of our clothing is the icing on the cake."

Earlier, the clothing line had shocked people by releasing different colours of hairy chest swimsuits. The Sexy Chest Swimsuit sports not only, hair but also a belly button and man boobs.