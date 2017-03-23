Singer Demetria Devonne "Demi" Lovato looked gorgeous as she walked the red carpet of Open Mind Gala at University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA), wearing a low-cut pure white gown.

The 24-year-old actress, however, nearly suffered wardrobe malfunction as the plunging dress flashed a lot of cleavage. She accessorised the outfit with a chunky ring and a gold bracelet.

The Stone Cold singer teamed, who was recently the target of a hack attack that leaked intimate photographs of her on to the internet, also sported a chic clutch and a pair of studded gold heels.

Demi opted for simple make-up to highlight her facial features. Her sophisticated look was thanks to a lot of mascara, bronze eye-shadow, light pink blush and a slightly glossy lipstick.

During the Open Mind Gala that focused on the mental health research and programs of UCLA, the 24-year-old singer was honoured with the Artistic Award of Courage.

Meanwhile, Demi opened up about her recent revealing photo leak and responded to hackers in a couple of tweets.

"I love how everyone's freaking out about one picture. It's not nude and it's just cleavage," she wrote reportedly referring to an image that featured her lying on bed wearing an unzipped hoodie.

Shortly, the starlet posted another message on her Twitter page in an attempt to remind the hackers that the world has already seen her incredible body when she stripped down for the photoshoot of Vanity Fair magazine. "Besides the world has seen me nude BY CHOICE before..." read the tweet.

Apart from the singer, the revealing photos of Italian-born American actress Rose McGowan, Beauty And The Beast star Emma Watson and Ted 2 actress Amanda Seyfried were also leaked online.