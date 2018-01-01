The makers of Haathi Mere Saathi have released its first look as a New Year treat for Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati's fans, and they have chosen NTR's mass title Adavi Ramudu for its Telugu version.

The Baahubali films have made Rana Daggubati an internationally-acclaimed Indian actor. Now, the whole world is waiting for his next movie. Post the release of Baahubali 2, the actor has been busy with the upcoming Hindi project Haathi Mere Saathi, which is also being simultaneously made in Tamil and Telugu.

Haathi Mere Saathi is directed by Prabhu Solomon and is set for to be a Diwali release this year. Eros International's Trinity Pictures unveiled the first look of Rana Daggubati in Haathi Mere Saathi on New Year's Eve.

Rana Daggubati, who hogged the limelight as Ballaladeva in the Baahubali films, will be seen playing a mahout named Bandev in Haathi Mere Saathi. The actor tweeted his first look and wrote: "Entering the new year with a great new story to tell. Introducing #Bandev from #HaathiMereSaathi #HaathiMereSaathiFL [sic]"

Entering the new year with a great new story to tell. Introducing #Bandev from #HaathiMereSaathi #HaathiMereSaathiFL pic.twitter.com/7jITiEc82K — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) December 31, 2017

The buzz in the industry is that Suresh Productions, which is owned by Rana Daggubati's father, has registered the title Adavi Ramudu with the Film Chamber. This will be the title of the Telugu version of Haathi Mere Saathi. Adavi Ramudu was a 1977 blockbuster movie starring late legendary NT Rama Rao, and Prabhas had done a film with the same name in 2004.

Haathi Mere Saathi reportedly has a fresh story, inspired by true events, and will be a tribute to the 1971 classic starring Rajesh Khanna and Tanuja. The trilingual movie will go on floors in Thailand this January and be filmed in various locations across India.