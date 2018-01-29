As the entire nation is keenly monitoring the Trump administration's stance on H-1B visa policy, a new alternative has emerged for the individuals who wish to settle in the US. Despite the initial investment of $500,000, EB-5 visa ensures that the individuals get to relocate to the States with an immigrant visa as it provides them with a green card and permanent residence.

As the new laws in H-1B visas are set to take a toll on the Indian immigrants, the EB-5 visa is slowly gaining momentum amongst the Indians who wish to settle in the States. As per reports on Moneycontrol, India is already the third largest market for the EB-5 Visa in the States after Vietnam and China, and many experts believe that they could soon see themselves at the second spot by the end of this year.

The students who are willing to relocate to the United States from Indian cities have to pay a hefty fee of $500,000, however many parents are willing to spend that amount for their children's education. The new investment route ensures that student can find a job in the States and eventually become a US resident from there. However, this does not signify that they can get a US citizenship.

According to the Times of India, immigration experts have claimed that the number of applications for the EB-5 visas has increased at a staggering rate in recent months. The TOI report suggests that the expensive visa works in a very simple formula; pay the cash and get your visa. This EB-5 not only helps create 10 permanent jobs for the US citizens but also grants the immigrants a permanent residency for themselves with the necessary investments.

A popular route for the Indian investors has been by investing in real estate and hotels through the EB-5 visa. According to an Economic Times report, Indians have also been fascinated by the idea of investing in Silicon Valley as it is easier to find more investor groups in that part of the States.