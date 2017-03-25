Singer Gwyneth Paltrow, the mother of Apple Martin and Moses Martin, recently opened up about post-natal depletion and shared her fitness secret during an interview.

Also Read: World Obesity Day 2016: Empire star Taraji P Henson, Priyanka Chopra and other fittest celebs

Chris Martin's former wife revealed that one of the most important keys in parenthood is self-care. According to her, many of the women across the world suffer from post-natal depletion.

Referring to a survey conducted on her website Goop, the mother of two said, "We did a piece on post-natal depletion that went viral. So many women were writing in saying things like, 'I feel like I can't recover, what can I do about it?"

Paltrow revealed that she also suffered from post-natal depletion when her children were young. According to her, she used to exhaust herself while taking care of the kids.

"It led to me being short-tempered," she adds. "I thought, 'What if I gave myself permission to take a 20-minute nap and let them be on their iPads and not beat myself up?'" Chris Martin's former wife said.

The 44-year-old American singer also shared a few tips to stay fit. "I would say honestly every day what I do for my health is make sure that I really connect and hug my children. And lie with them at night," she said.

"Nothing fills me up more. They say that if you strengthen and amplify your family and love connections, it's the best thing for your health, so I always try to make sure that I do that every day. It's not hard — they're pretty cute!" Paltrow told People magazine.