BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao's comment on film stars' IQ has backfired with Twitterati questioning the general knowledge of Smriti Irani, Hema Malini, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Tiwari, Kirron Kher, Anupam Kher and Babul Supriyo.

Mersal's controversial dialogues on GST have already created a lot of buzz in the media over the weekend. The debate has led to an intense fight between some politicians and films stars. BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao has given a new twist to the whole controversy with a controversial comment on the low IQ of the stars.

In a debate on Times NOW, GVL Narasimha Rao said, "Most of our film stars have very low general knowledge." His comment has angered many stars across the country. While most of them kept quiet, Farhan Akhtar raised his voice against the BJP leader. The actor tweeted: "How dare you, sir?? @GVLNRAO And to all film people in his ranks.. here's what he thinks of you. #shame"

In his reply to Farhan Akhtar, GVL Narasimha Rao tweeted: "Farhan ji, Expressing an opinion is not a dare. Respect stars4work. Pl do take criticism in stride. No intolerance please!!"

However, social media users are not happy with GVL Narasimha Rao's explanation. Some of them responded to the post of Times Now and asked about general knowledge of some film stars like Hema Malini, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Tiwari, Smriti Irani, Kirron Kher, Anupam Kher and Babul Supriyo, who are BJP leaders. Here are some of their comments:

Dr Hareesh Krishnan‏ (@drhareeshkrishn): Smriti irani,hema malini, lol.all in bjp.reason explained .

Faraz Akhter‏ (@iamAKHTER): Paresh Rawal, Kirron Kher, Anupam Kher, Manoj Tiwari, Babul Supriyo etc . List is long.

Joseph Varughese‏ (@Josephkv9): Is that why BJP has so many film stars as ministers, MPs, ' economists' to make the crowd homogenous in IQ?

Lucky_Parinda‏ (@Lucky_Parinda): Dear Rao Sahab are you talking about Anupam Kher, akshay Kumar and amitabh bachhan ??? Including Hema malini, Smriti Irani, Rupa Ganguly??

Ramesh Babu‏ (@actuallycitizen): I challenge you Mr.Rao have a debate with Kamal hasan and try to overcome him in debate !!!

Rakesh Dhar‏ (@rakeshdhar): @GVLNRAO most of the political party spokesmen have dismal etiquette, no manners to talk on national issues on national platforms. Request you to protect esteem of your party if you can not enhance it.

QH‏ (@Qamar_Noida): Wht about ur leaders such as Som,smiriti & lot of others.knows nothing about any thing

Karunakar Reddy K‏ (@kreddynagpur): I challenge you Mr.Rao have a debate with @khushsundar and try to overcome her in debate !!! Your BJP is just good for nothing....

Amita Barpanda‏ (@amitabarpanda): #StopMersalPolitics no point in that statement. Just to insult MGR Jayalalitha NTR Smriti Irani and low IQ Anupam Kher and Amitabh Bachchan