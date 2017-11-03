A recent research conducted by scientists from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston reveals that men having a curved penis are likely to be at a greater risk of getting diagnosed with testicular and stomach cancer.

This condition is defined as Peyronie's disease, which makes erect penis bent and triggers the risk of cancer, researchers revealed.

This condition is speculated to impact five to 10 percent of all men. In the UK, more than 1.5 million men are speculated to be diagnosed with this condition.

The scientists requested that men having Peyronie's disease should be monitored for cancer growth. These researchers are the first ones to link the condition with cancer.

"Just taking this at face value, clinically this could be interesting because nobody has ever made these associations," Dr Alex Pastuszak told a press briefing, ahead of the American Society of Reproductive Medicine's annual meeting.

"We think this is important because these conditions are largely taken for granted. While they are significant in the sexual and reproductive lifecycle of these patients, linking them to these other disorders suggests that these men should be monitored for development of these disorders," Pastuszak added.

The risk of developing cancer was compared between 50,000 men diagnosed with Peyronie's disease and around half a million men with the disease.

It was concluded that compared to men without Peyronie's disease, the men with the condition were at: 43 percent greater risk to develop stomach cancer

39 percent more dangerous of getting diagnosed with testicular cancer

10 percent more risk of developing cancer in general

Researchers also examined men with erectile dysfunction and it was found that they were more prone to hypertension, diabetes and obesity.

"While we still need to validate some of these findings and translate them from the lab to the clinical population, these data do provide a strong link, both clinically and at the genetic level, between Peyronie's Disease and malignancies in men," said Pastuszak, as reported by Reuters.

Symptoms and treatment of Peyronie's disease:

A curve in the penis and pain in the penis are the symptoms of Peyronie's disease. The diagnosis of this condition can be done by detecting for palpable plaques or hard lump along the penile shaft. Another symptom that indicates towards the disease is when the length or girth of the penis appears to be smaller.

This disease is treated either medically or surgically. Majority of the patients don't need to undergo the surgery, as per Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.