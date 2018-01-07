Dr Cathy O'Neil, a top mathematician from the Harvard University, has claimed that sex robots can make men obsolete, but not women.

According to her, menbots could please women not just with sex but also by doing household tasks and chores.

The menbots will outperform men and woo women more, which will increase the chances of male sex robots being preferred more than actual men by the women in future.

So far, there are around five sex robot producers across the world, and their prices range from approximately $5,400 (£4,000) to more than $15,700 (£11,600) if the model is more luxurious. The market for sex robots is currently 95 percent male-dominated, but the condition is likely to change.

"I think it's the men who should be worried. It's entirely possible that robots can outperform them," said O'Neil who has a PhD in mathematics from Harvard University.

"In the #MeToo age, I feel like raising standards is quite reasonable. It's called for, in fact," she was quoted by Bloomberg as saying.

Not everyone will use sexbots just for good sex. They would prefer using them for doing household work as well. Though there are chances of their sex robots being hacked and turned into killers, they are still believed to be safer than real men.

"Given the baseline murder rate for human sexual partners, it's hard to get too worried. Plus, if they can understand female anatomy — I mean, really understand it — maybe it's worth the risk," said O'Neil.

According to her, this could help in making us stronger as a community as men and women may coexist but they can't cohabit.

"We'll come together, online or in person, and be more respectful, more relaxed, less edgy. It's worth a try. So bring on the sex robots," she said.

A US survey revealed that compared to women, more men prefer having sex with a robot. The survey included 100 people, and it unveiled that two-thirds of men belonging to the age group of 20 to 61 years would have sex with a sexbot and one-third of the women were willing to do so.

According to scientists, robots could become even more realist within 50 years from now. They will be able to talk, move and show facial expressions just like humans.

However, some psychologists say sex robots can desensitise humans to intimacy and empathy.