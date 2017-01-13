The trailer and audio of Guruprasad's fourth directorial venture, Eradanesala, have been released on Thursday, January 12. Both the video and the songs have managed to impress the viewers.

The Trailer

The regular ingredients of Guruprasad films are seen in the trailer of Eradanesala. Naughty one-liners and bold scenes dominate the clip. The video reveals some of the best moments in the movie and indicates that it is a love story narrated in the director's usual style.

The audience are impressed by the presentation and double entendre jokes although it appears to cross the limits at times. Overall, the trailer manages to evoke a good response from the audience. So far, the clip has got close to 40,000 hits on YouTube.

The Audio

Anoop Seelin has composed the music for Eradanesala. The album consists of four songs, all sung by the music director himself. Director Guruprasad has contributed lyrics for the tracks.

Eradanesala, which hit the floors in 2014, is the second union of Dhananjay with Guruprasad. Their first movie Director's Special had failed to live up to the viewers' expectations. In the latest movie, Sangeetha Bhat and yesteryear actress Lakshmi play key roles.

Guruprasad shot to fame with his critically-acclaimed Mata. His first movie earned him a huge fan following. His second movie Eddelu Manjunatha reinstated his position in Sandalwood. But the third movie Director's Special was not up to the mark.

Later, Guruprasad worked in films as a dialogue writer and also acted in many films. It may be recalled that he was part of Bigg Boss Kannada season 2.