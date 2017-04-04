Two women employees of a bank rose on the occasion to thwart two armed robbers from successfully carrying out their mission. The incident happened in a money-transfer branch of the State Bank of India in Badshahpur area of Gurugram, Haryana, on Monday (April 3).

A CCTV footage of the incident, which surfaced on Tuesday (April 4), showed the two women, even after being threatened by the robbers, did not get cowed down and instead hit back at them. The duo even overpowered the goons despite the risk and beat them up with the help of the local people.

The robbers were later arrested along with the money they robbed by the Gurugram Police.