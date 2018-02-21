A class VII student from a middle school in Haryana allegedly threatened to rape his teacher and her daughter, who is also his classmate, in an online post. A class VIII student from the same school had earlier asked his teacher for a candlelight date and sex.

The incidents happened within a week of each other in Gurugram, southwest of Delhi, according to a Times of India report. The names of the school, the teachers and the minors have not been disclosed.

The minor who reportedly wrote an online post about his teacher and daughter was suspended and sent for counseling. The teacher involved has resumed work at the school, while her daughter is still too traumatized to return to class.

"This is an incident involving a lower middle school student allegedly indulging in an offensive and a highly objectionable cyber prank involving a teacher. A thorough investigation was carried out and stern action was taken, including suspension along with mandated counseling. The school has a zero-tolerance policy towards such acts," the school said in an official statement, according to the ToI report.

The Gururgram child welfare committee sent a notice to the school and its children regarding the incident. Counseling sessions are also being provided to the students and the teachers after the incident took place.

"The child must have been uncomfortable, secluded at home, not able to talk to anyone. These are the outbursts of such students who are emotionally not strong. They are not brought up in the right manner by the parents," Arti Chopra, principal of Amity International School, was quoted by ToI as saying.

"Teachers are very satisfied in teaching good and bad touch to students but don't know how to handle kids. Most of the schools in the city don't have proper counselors. There are no counseling sessions for teachers. A different approach is needed to teach students today. Teachers should move beyond books and try to know what is going on in the mind of the child," Shweta Sharma, a clinical psychologist at Columbia Asia Hospital, was quoted by TOI as saying.