The police on Friday detained three suspects, including a bus conductor, a driver and a school staff member in the Gurugram murder case where a seven-year-old boy was found dead in a school.

The parents of the child, identified only as Pradyuman, meanwhile refused to take his body back, alleging inaction by the authorities in the case.

7 year old boy found dead in Gurugram school: Police detains 3 suspects-bus conductor,driver and a school staff member.Questioning on — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2017

The seven year old boy had been found lying in a pool of blood on the washroom floor of Ryan International School in Bhondsi, Gurugram, on Friday, September 8.

The incident came to light after a fellow student reported the matter to the school authorities.

The school authorities said they were unaware of what exactly had happened.

"I don't know what exactly happened. As soon as we came to know about the child, we rushed him to the hospital," Neerja Batra, the caretaker of Ryan International School, was quoted as saying by ANI.

The grieving father of the boy, whose body was found in a bathroom of Ryan International School in Gurugram on Friday, asked the authorities why no action had been taken in the case, hours after the child had been found dead.

"They told me his health deteriorated suddenly. They did not take care of my son. He could have been saved if he had been taken to hospital in time," he was quoted as saying vy India Today about the school's version of events.

If children are murdered in schools,then on what belief can we leave them for 8 hrs there asks teary-eyed father of murdered 7-yr-old #Ryan pic.twitter.com/pgS7X7LEMq — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2017

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Advisor (POCSO) Kulbir Krishan told ANI that the case was being taken seriously and that the team had already reached the school to find out what happened.

Taking it seriously. Team alredy in school to find what happened&ensure it never recurs:K Krishan,NCPCR on #RyanInternationalSchool incident pic.twitter.com/aBvTHGrfwW — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2017

Meanwhile, the boy's parents, who had earlier pointed out that this was a case of murder, refused to accept the boy's body and undertook a protest march to the Gurugam Police Commissioner's office.

#Gurugram Parents sit in protest at police commissioner's office after body of a Class II student was found at Ryan International School pic.twitter.com/dcsad7l1e2 — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2017

Protesters also held at sit in with the parents of the boy, demanding that the case be solved soon and the killers be arrested immediately.

The Gurugram Police have registered a murder case in this regard and have questioned at least 10 people, including the school bus driver and the conductor.

A police official said they understood that the death of the boy's death did not seem accidental initially as soon as they received information about the incident. They were also looking at CCTV footage from the school for clues in the case.

Reports said forensic experts had that earlier in the day collected blood samples and fingerprints from the crime scene. A knife with blood stains was also recovered from the spot, said Gurugram Police spokesperson Ravinder Kumar.