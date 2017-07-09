Guru Purnima is celebrated on July 9 this year in India and Nepal. On this auspicious day, people pay respect to their gurus. So we decided to take a look at the Bollywood guru who has mentored the most number of actors.

Call it nepotism or a genuine mentor – Salman Khan has been a teacher to many people and showed them the ropes to survive in the industry.

He is a godfather to many celebrities in Bollywood including Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan and Arjun Kapoor.

Here are some of the stars who made it big in Bollywood under Salman's guidance.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrtihik Roshan became a superstar overnight after his debut performance in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hain. But few people know Salman mentored the actor in fitness. After Roshan and Sussanne Khan's split, the Bang Bang actor reportedly fell back on Salman Khan for solace.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif would not have been one of the leading actresses after her debut film Boom, if it was not for Salman. It was Salman who guided the leggy lass and gave her a break in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. After that, Kaif was offered several movies and also, her link-up with Salman had created a buzz all over. Now, she will be seen opposite the superstar in Tiger Zinda Hai.

Arjun Kapoor

A perfect example of fat-to-fit is Bollywood's very own Arjun Kapoor. Once the Mubarakan actor said: "Even my family did not notice my acting talent but Salman bhai saw the actor in me. He suggested I take up films and the very next day he took me to gym for a workout session. He has been my mentor and guide."

Sonakshi Sinha

Having a star father is a boon, but for Sonakshi Sinha, Salman became her godfather. He advised her to lose weight and cast her in Dabangg. After Sona's debut, the actress was showered with offers from big banners.

Pulkit Samrat

Fukrey and Sanam Re actor Pulkit Samrat admires Salman as his mentor and guider. Samrat said: "For me my inspiration is Salman Khan. He is true rock star that the industry has and in spite of the amount of success he has received he is still the same. He was the same person in Maine Pyar Kiya and same in Dabangg 2. He has never changed has a human."

Himesh Reshammiya

Himesh Reshammiya's music talent came to limelight because of the Kick actor. He gave a break to Reshammiya in Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, which had the big hit song Odhli Chunariya. After that, the two became friends and Himesh created many songs for Salman.

Zarine Khan and Daisy Shah

Salman introduced Zarine Khan as a new face in his film, Veer. The actor guided her in fitness as Zarine was criticised due to her weight and also her resemblance with Salman's ex-lover Katrina Kaif.

On the other hand, Daisy Shah appeared in Jai Ho with Salman and since then, she has become a part of his family events and other Bollywood functions.

Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty

Salman launched Aditya Pancholi's son Sooraj Pancholi and Sunil Shetty's daughter Athiya in his home production film Hero. Though the film didn't do well at the box office, the two star kids made a place in the industry.

Armaan Malik

The sensational singer Armaan and his brother cum music composer Amaal were also introduced by Salman in Bollywood. Now, the duo has won millions of hearts with their songs.

So, now do you think Salman deserves the title of Bollywood Guru? Share your views in the comment box below.