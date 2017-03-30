Telugu movie Guru, starring Venkatesh, Ritika Singh and Nassar is all set to be released on March 31. It is a remake of Tamil movie Irudhi Suttru. A special screening of the movie was held earlier.

The story of Guru revolves around a professional boxing coach Aditya Rao (Venkatesh), who gets black-listed by the corrupt officials. However, he does not give up on his passion, and starts looking for a female boxer, whom he can train to bring a gold medal for the nation. Eventually he finds a prospect in Rameshwari (Ritika Singh). The struggles he and the girl goes through make the crux of the movie.

While most of the are praising Guru, a few others don't think highly about the movie.

Check the live audience review of Guru below:

