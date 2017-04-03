Telugu movie Guru has made a decent collection at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/T) box office in 3 days, but failed to beat the first weekend record of Venkatesh's Babu Bangaram.

Riding on huge hype, the Venkatesh starrer opened to a good response in a number of cinema halls across the Telugu speaking states on March 31. Guru collected Rs 4.10 crore gross at the AP/T box office on the first day and fetched Rs 2.54 crore for distributors. It has become second biggest opener for Venky after Babu Bangaram, which raked in Rs 7.10 crore gross (share Rs 5.44 crore).

The strong word of mouth has helped Sudha Kongara Prasad-directed sports drama remain rock-steady at the ticket counters on Saturday and Sunday. Guru has collected approximately Rs 10.41 crore gross at the AP/T box office in the first weekend. The film is estimated to have earned Rs 6.45 crore for its distributors so far.

Venkatesh's last outing Babu Bangaram collected Rs 15.30 crore gross at the AP/T box office in its first weekend and earned Rs 11.16 crore for distributors in these areas. Babu Bangaram is the highest grossing film in the opening weekend for the actor and Guru was expected to break its record. However, the movie has fallen short of crossing the mark by a big margin.

Here are the details of the earnings of Guru, Drushyam and Babu Bangaram in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. These are ballpark figures.

Area Guru Drushyam Babu Bangaram Nizam Rs 3 crore Rs 2 crore Rs 3.81 crore Ceded Rs 1.10 crore Rs 69 lakh Rs 1.57 crore Vizag Rs 94 lakh Rs 52 lakh Rs 1.42 crore G West Rs 30.90 lakh Rs 22 lakh Rs 1.01 crore G East Rs 48 lakh Rs 31 lakh Rs 1.03 crore Krishna Rs 58 lakh Rs 34 lakh Rs 87 lakh Guntur Rs 80 lakh Rs 40 lakh Rs 1.14 crore Nellore Rs 25 lakh Rs 17 lakh Rs 45 lakh AP/T total Rs 6.45 crore Rs 4.65 lakh Rs 11.16 crore

Watch Venkatesh Guru movie trailer here: