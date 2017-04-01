Venkatesh and Ritika Singh's Guru opened to good reviews on Friday, March 31. The Telugu movie has also performed well at the Telugu box office on its first day.

"#Guru had a Good opening Day at the Domestic BO exceeding expectations.!. Details in the evening," leading trade tracker Andhra Box Office tweeted.

Guru was released with huge expectations, considering the Bollywood (Saala Khadoos) and Tamil versions had not only won critical appreciation but also made good collections at the box office. The trade experts are predicting the movie to have grossed over Rs 2.5 crore on the opening day, but the official confirmation is awaited. We will update the numbers once it is out.

The movie narrates the story of two boxers who come together as they dream of winning a gold for India in boxing. Aditya (Venkatesh) has a painful past where his own men cheat him, due to which he cannot accomplish his aim of winning the gold medal.

Adi's dream gets a new lease of life after he turns coach and discovers the talent in Rameshwari, a fiery young woman played by Ritika Singh. Their journey towards the impossible task and if their uncompromising attitude and hard work help them in their path is what Guru is all about.

Guru is the Telugu version of hit Bollywood movie Saala Khadoos, which was also simultaneously made in Tamil as Irudhi Suttru. All the three versions are written and directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad and she has retained Ritika to play the role in all the three flicks. Madhavan played the lead character in Tamil and Hindi films.