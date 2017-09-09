While the Haryana Police issued a lookout notice for Honeypreet Singh, the adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, on September 1, there is still no clue of her whereabouts. Now, it is being said that she may even be facing a threat to her life.

Intel reports have said that there could be a threat to Honeypreet's life after Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years in prison, and the Haryana government has been informed about this threat.

"We are searching for Honeypreet Kaur and also examining the IB reports," India Today quoted Haryana Police chief B S Sandhu as saying. He refused to speak about the investigation and the findings and explained that it was confidential.

"We will arrest the top Dera functionaries soon. Arrested Dera aides have given valuable information which cannot be shared at this moment as it may affect the investigation," he added.

Meanwhile, the threat is not from an outsider but the Dera itself, considering Honeypreet is privy to a lot of details about the Dera and its activities. Hence, the Dera and its chief may want to eliminate Honeypreet so that the Dera details remain safe. Considering Honeypreet is said to have had an illicit relationship with the Dera chief, her arrest could open a can of worms.

Often called "Papa's Angel," Honeypreet was last seen in Rohtak on August 25, when she had requested to meet Ram Rahim at the Sunaria Jail, but the authorities had turned her away, after which she left. She hasn't been seen since.

Numerous speculations have been made about where she could be. While it was earlier said that she was living at a followers house it Rohtak, rumours also have it that she could have fled to Nepal.

Honeypreet was a close aide of Ram Rahim and it was also said that she could take on an important role at the Dera until the chief's release. Not just that, it was reported that Honeypreet, whose real name is Priyanka Taneja, was the one who had hatched Ram Rahim's escape plan, which had been foiled by the police.

Ram Rahim's adopted daughter Honeypreet describes herself on Twitter as "Papa's angel, philanthropist, director, editor, actress and passionate to transform my rock star papas directions into actions."

Vishwas reportedly found Honeypreet in an objectionable position with Ram Rahim inside his den.