Soon after self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been sentenced to 10 years of jail for raping two of his followers, comedian Kiku Sharda posted a picture on Twitter, celebrating with his wife.

The CBI court on Monday sentenced Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is also known as MSG, to 10 years of jail, following which series of reactions came on social media. Most of the reactions came, applauding the court's verdict.

Although Kiku did not directly mention the godman's name, the comedian very smartly made his message clear. For the unaware, Kiku was arrested in January 2016 for impersonating Gurmeet Ram Rahim on a TV show.

While he did not react after the verdict on Gurmeet Ram Rahim's case was out a few days back, Kiku has broken his silence now, and he is mighty happy.

Kiku posted a picture sharing the frame with his wife Priyanka Sharda and captioned it as, "Enjoying a peaceful Chinese meal with no monosodium glutamate ??? @mrsfunnybones??????? @priyankasharda3" Monosodium glutamate is a food ingredient, which is also referred to as MSG.

Kiku's fans were quick to get the sly dig at Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

Enjoying a peaceful Chinese meal with no monosodium glutamate ?@mrsfunnybones ??@priyankasharda3 pic.twitter.com/bCpLIwpVLs — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) August 28, 2017

Meanwhile, a lot of reactions have been coming in from all sides. While Gurmeet Ram Rahim's followers have been creating havoc in parts of Haryana, most of the people are happy with the verdict.

Some are of the opinion that 10 years of imprisonment is a travesty, given the quantum of the crime. Nevertheless, the godman had said in a statement that he would appeal against the verdict in the higher court.