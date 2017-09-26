Even though self-styled godman and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is currently lodged at the Sunaria jail in Rohtak, after being convicted of raping two sadhvis, the details of his dirty deeds have been making headlines almost on a daily basis. The latest revelation comes from the Dera chief's relative Bhupinder Singh Gora, who has given out more information on Ram Rahim's obsession with women.

Gora told India Today TV that the convicted Dera chief would often invite high-profile girls to Sirsa where he resided or even temporarily move base to Mumbai, where he spent about a fortnight every month. The move and the girls were all arranged by the "adopted daughter" Honeypreet Insan.

Ram Rahim would reportedly spend most of his time with women, be it in Sirsa or Mumbai. "He would openly talk about naked sex workers in the presence of lakhs of female followers," Gora revealed, adding that he had three definitions to love -- mizazi (one-night stand), hakiki (soulful love) and ruhani (divine love).

Gora also revealed that Ram Rahim may have met several women in his cave, but the convict never met the same woman twice, no matter who she was. Not just that, he also kept a close watch on all the women followers requesting to meet him. Though these women were often told that the Dera chief was meditating, it was far from the truth.

"The staff on duty told the women that Baba was busy in meditation. However, the truth is he never touched a religious book nor did any meditation," Gora told India Today TV

While these details have been trickling in now, it seemed to be a known fact within the Dera and its followers. In fact, Congress leader Harminder Singh too had told Gora to keep women away from Ram Rahim. "Former Congress leader Harminder Singh Jassi had once told me that we should avoid sending our own women in front of Ram Rahim as he might exploit married women too," Gora added.

This revelation comes after Ram Rahim's former bodyguard Beant Singh spoke about what things go on at the Dera. Beant had earlier given an explosive interview to Times Now, and spoke about how Ram Rahim has raped pretty much all the sadhvis in turns and everyone at the Dera knew about it.

He said that he has witnessed women being called to the den and they were made to do "objectionable things." He also spoke about a 1995 incident in Mount Abu, where Ram Rahim raped a 16-year-old girl for hours.

Beant noted that it was not just the women who were at the Dera chief's mercy. The men too were not spared and "all the male inmates in his Dera are sterilised, including the security guards," he revealed. "He tried to start his own religion and rituals. His blood drops mixed with Roohafza were served for indoctrination."