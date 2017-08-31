Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh refuted the allegations of raping two women by claiming that he is "impotent since 1990." On Monday, the Dera chief was convicted of the rape charges and was sentenced to 20 years in jail.

During the trial in the special CBI court, Ram Rahim argued that he has not raped the two women because he is not medically or physically fit to perform sexual intercourse since 1990. He had claimed innocence on the same ground in 2014 as well.

Recording his statement before special judge Jagdeep Singh, Ram Rahim said, "since 1990, I am not medically or physically fit to do sex with anyone. I am not potent."

He also said that the prosecution has not rebutted his claim of being impotent. Also, his lawyer has said that the investigating officer did not examine Ram Rahim for virility and he must be given the benefit of the presumption of innocence, News 18 reported.

However, one of the witnesses debunked Ram Rahim's claim and told the judge that he has two daughters. The CBI judge held the witness' account and claimed that Ram Rahim's statement about being impotent falls flat.

"This very fact speaks volumes about the virility of the accused... at least two daughters have born out of loin of the accused," the judge, rejecting Ram Rahim's defence, said.

On Monday, the judge described Ram Rahim as a "wild beast" and said he "does not deserve any sympathy". "When the convict did not even spare his own pious disciples and acted like a wild beast, he does not deserve any mercy," the judge said.

Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years in jail on Monday in the 2002 rape cases. He has also been accused of castrating more than 400 followers, killing DSS member Ranjit Singh and a Sirsa-based journalist named Ram Chander Chhatrapati.