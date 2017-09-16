A woman, who was seen slapping and abusing a soldier in a video that went viral recently, was arrested by the Delhi Police on Friday after the Indian Army reported the incident. However, she was released on bail within a few hours of her arrest.

The video showed the woman continuously slapping the solider on the streets even as he tried to reason with her while trying to fend off the assault. It was only after another soldier came to the rescue the woman turned back to her vehicle and left.

According to the FIR, the soldier was on his way to Hazrat Nizamuddin station in a truck to drop off five colleagues when Kalra, who was driving a Tata Indica, overtook it. The subedar has accused the woman of driving in a zigzag manner and refusing to give way to the army truck driven by a constable.

The constable then stopped the truck after which the subedar asked him to talk to Kalra. The complaint said Kalra held the constable by the collar, slapped him and hurled abuses at him. The police said the woman then came to the truck, banged the windows and hurled abuses at the subedar, who then got out of the truck to speak to her.

However, Kalra allegedly slapped him twice. The subedar's colleagues then got out of the truck as she was holding up traffic. Kalra, a divorcee who lives in Gurgugram, then walked up towards her vehicle and left the spot.

The army then reported the incident to the Delhi Police, who arrested her on charges of "causing hurt to deter a public servant." She has also been charged with obstructing and assaulting a public servant on duty and "wrongful restraint". The police have also seized her car.

Kalra, who received major backlash on social media for assaulting a soldier, was produced in the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Lovleen, who granted her bail, Additional DCP (South), Chinmoy Biswal was quoted by Deccan Chronicle as saying.