Manchu Manoj's Gunturodu will have its audio launch function on Sunday evening. The music release event of the movie, which starts at 7 pm in Hyderabad, is live streamed on YouTube.

The audio album of Gunturodu has seven soundtracks like Padhe Padhe (duet version), Padhe Padhe (solo version), Kadhile Rangula Villu Ra, Dandanaka, Gunturodu (theme music), Gunturodu (dance beat) and Nethi Meedha Pettukunta. Sri Vasanth has scored music for the songs of the movie. Mango Music has acquired its music and it is set to release its music album in to the market.

The audio launch of Gunturodu is live streamed on the official YouTube channel of Mango music. Manoj Manchu took to his Twitter handle on Sunday morning to inform his followers about the webcast of the music release of his film. Besides posting the link to the live video, the actor tweeted: "Watch #Gunturodu Audio Release today from 7 pm onwards Live at the following link :)"

Gunturodu is touted to be a romantic action entertainer and it is written and directed by KS Satya and produced by Sreevarun Atluri under the banner Claps and Whistles Entertainments. Manchu Manoj and Pragya Jaiswal are playing the lead roles in the movie, while Sampath Raj and Rao Ramesh appear in the supporting cast.

The film unit has recently completed the shooting of Gunturodu, which is currently in the post-production stages. Pragya Jaiswal ‏tweeted a photo featuring the members of the team on January 19 and wrote: "N we wrap up #Gunturodu! My 1st time on d last working day of a film..Thank u team #Gunturodu for a fun-filled ride..See u at the theaters"

The makers of Gunturodu had initially planned to release its audio album on January 22, but the music launch was postponed by a week due to some unknown reasons. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres in February.