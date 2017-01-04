Gunmen storm jail freeing over 150 prisoners in the Southern Philippines

  • January 4, 2017 16:16 IST
    By Reuters
Several men armed with guns stormed the North Cotabato District jail in Kidapawan city, almost 930km south-east of Manila in one of the biggest jail breaks in recent times. More than 150 inmates escaped from the prison after gunmen attacked the prison killing one guard, in the early hours of 4 January.
