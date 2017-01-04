- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play How can dog licks kill you?
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
Gunmen storm jail freeing over 150 prisoners in the Southern Philippines
Several men armed with guns stormed the North Cotabato District jail in Kidapawan city, almost 930km south-east of Manila in one of the biggest jail breaks in recent times. More than 150 inmates escaped from the prison after gunmen attacked the prison killing one guard, in the early hours of 4 January.
Most popular