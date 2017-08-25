A disgruntled former employee attacked a restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina, killing one person and taking another hostage. The gunman was shot and disarmed by police and taken to hospital in critical condition.
Gunman Shot After Hostage Drama in Charleston, South Carolina
- August 25, 2017 14:01 IST
