Prabhu Deva and Hansika Motwani's Gulaebaghavali (also spelled as Gulebagavali) is considered to be a dark horse among the Pongal releases this year in Kollywood. Suriya's Thanaa Serndha Koottam and Vikram's Sketch are the biggies, which have seen the light of the day on Friday, January 12.

The low-key promotions have apparently worked in its favour of Gulaebaghavali as people are having minimal expectations. As a result, it is garnering fairly positive reviews from the people, who have already watched the Tamil flick.

Revathi, Anandraj, Sathyan, Rajendran, Mansoor Ali Khan, Yogi Babu and many others are part of the cast. Kalyaan-directorial film has Vivek Mervin's music, RS Anandkumar's cinematography and Vijay Velkutty's editing.

The early reports coming from Twitter indicate that it is not Prabhu Deva or Hansika Motwani, but Revathi, who steals the show in the film. With her brilliant comedy timings and right expressions, the veteran actress impresses the viewers.

It is a comedy film, which is spiced up by actions sequences, Prabhu Deva's dance and Hansika Motwani's glamour. However, the humour portions do not work in larger parts, yet there are some well-written comedy scenes which come as a delight to the audience, say viewers.

The film has a routine story that deals with treasure hunt. A goldsmith reveals to his son about the hidden diamonds in Gulaebaghavali temple. Prabhu Deva is now on a mission to retrieve the stashed diamond and he is not alone as Revathy, Hansika Motwani and a few others join him. What follows next is the interesting part of the story.

Suganth:

It's not quite there in terms of both writing and execution, but #Gulaebaghavali is quite funny, with the cast, especially @RevathyAsha, having a ball. A pleasant surprise, like #MaragathaNanayam last year. Could be the dark horse among the three Pongal releases.

Haricharan Pudipeddi:

Enjoyed #Gulaebaghavali, an adventure comedy with some well written comic stretches. It's a relief to see an actress steal the limelight in a meaty part and @RevathyAsha is a delight to watch in the film.

Filmlationship:

#Gulaebaghavali is a complete Pongal treat with good comedy portions which has been carried out throughout the movie.

@RevathyAsha stands out tall sky high. @PDdancing is back again with his dance and good performance. @ihansika looks fantastic

Watch it to have some fun time.

Ramnath Shankar:

#Gulaebaghavali : A fun filled commercial entertainer ! @RevathyAsha In a never seen b4 role , the ever gorgeous @ihansika , The main backbone of the movie being the comedy of @iYogiBabu ,Munish,Mansoor,Rajendran ! The bgm of @MervinJSolomon @ihansika @PDdancing @kjr_studios

Kaushik LM‏:

#Gulaebaghavali 1st half - Set in the world of thieves & frauds. Super Fun for the most part. @PDdancing's #Guleba song is ultimate @RevathyAsha characterization is something new for the veteran. @ihansika looks super glamorous

In #Gulaebaghavali 2nd half, Rajendran's mother sentiment comedy stands out. Overall, it's a madcap heist comedy with many comedy actors, an in-form @PDdancing, unexpected @RevathyAsha & a fab looking @ihansika. Has many LOL moments. Watch it for some Jolly Timepass. @kjr_studios

Sreedhar Pillai:

#Gulaebaghavali is a slapstick fun ride with lots of humour and a bus load of comedians. @RevathyAsha simply steals the show with such perfect comic timing. @PDdancing dances like a Dream @ihansika is perfect eye candy. Enjoyable! @kjr_studios

Kutty Shinchan:

