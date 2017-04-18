The Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to pick up their first away win of the season when they travel to Rajkot to face the Gujarat Lions in IPL 2017 Match 20 on Tuesday.

RCB and GL are the bottom two teams in the IPL 2017 points table at the moment, which means they are both in desperate need of a victory to get their Indian Premier League top four hopes back on course.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are perennial slow starters, but even they will know losing four out of their first five games has put them in a really, really difficult position.

Eight wins are what's usually required to get to the playoffs, which means RCB now need to win seven of their remaining nine games, plenty of which are away from home.

The first of those away matches comes in Rajkot, against a Gujarat Lions with a 1-3 record in IPL 2017 so far.

GL have won one and lost the other at home, with both those matches going the way of the team that batted second.

So, chasing is going to be the mantra in Rajkot, which means the toss will play a big factor.

Neither team are great when defending a total – even though RCB's only win so far came after batting first – but if it does come to that, both sides will have to figure out a way.

That is what you do in a must-win contest, and RCB will need to rely on their bowling attack to pull them to victory, if they do end up batting first.

What will also help in that scenario will be the batsmen putting up big runs on the board. No matter how flat the wicket might be, if you have to chase a big score, the pressure will be there, and both RCB and the Gujarat Lions have the batting lineup capable of posting a massive score.

But then, that also means they have the firepower to chase down anything, which means, assuming the pitch is going to be a belter, we are in for a really engrossing IPL 2017 game.

When and where to watch live

GL vs RCB is scheduled for an 8pm IST (3.30pm BST) start.