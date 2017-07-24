With heavy rains having left several parts of Gujarat inundated, the Indian Air Force on Sunday, (July 23) safely evacuated a woman, her newborn twins and another pregnant woman from Nana Matra village in Rajkot district which was flooded due to heavy rains.

The village which is located in the low lying areas of Gujarat near Bhadar river was cut off from rest of the district due to the floods.

Defence PRO Wing Commander Abhishek Matiman said that a Chetak helicopter was sent from Jamnagar as soon as a message about the need to evacuate two women who were in critical condition and 'about to deliver' was received at 4.30 pm.

However, while the helicopter was on its way to the rescue, the officials received information that that one of the women had already delivered twins and needed to be immediately airlifted.

"By 1715 hrs the Chetak was already overhead looking for a safe patch of land. The mother, with her new-born twins, and an attendant were instantaneously put into the aircraft and flown out to safety," Matiman said in a press release.

"The aircraft landed at Jasdan helipad where they were handed over to the medical team already waiting," the release added.

The helicopter then flew back to the village to rescue another pregnant woman who was in a critical state. The woman who was bleeding profusely was flown to Bhadar where an ambulance was waiting to aid her.

Till when will the rains continue

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday said that the state is likely to experience an active wet spell over the next four days. Here's a list of the day wise forecast and warnings in Gujarat, Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Gujarat has so far received almost 56.61 per cent of the total expected rainfall.

Rescue operations

The incessant rainfall has affected over thousands of people from low-lying area

Gujarat: Flood due to heavy rain in Surendranagar district's Limbdi

"During the last two days, around 7,000 people in Morbi, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Banaskantha and Ahmedabad districts were shifted to safe places. Rescue operations have been initiated in Kalol of Gandhinagar and Deodar of Banskantha as both the places received 8 inches of rain during last 24 hours," Director of Relief, A J Shah was quoted by the NDTV.

Here' a video of a rescue operation carried out by the Indian Army:

Gujarat: Indian Army rescued 35 people from flood in Surendranagar district's Kuda village; food & medicines distributed