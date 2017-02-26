The Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Gujarat Police has arrested two men, suspected of having links to the Islamic State (ISIS) terror group, from Rajkot and Bhavnagar in the state. According to investigators, this is the first time that people having direct links to the terror outfit have been arrested in India.

The arrested duo — Wasim and Nayeem — are brothers and seem to be well-educated, the Press Trust of India (PTI) quoted sources as saying. The crime branch's Joint Commissioner of Police I K Bhatt told reporters that the duo was planning "lone wolf" attacks.

Person arrested by Gujarat ATS from Rajkot. Joint CP of Crime Branch, IK Bhatt says they were planning 'lone wolf' attacks. pic.twitter.com/JN1hCZDCcb — ANI (@ANI_news) February 26, 2017

Previously, investigators dealt with cases in which people had been brainwashed by watching videos of the ISIS or listening to speeches made by the chief of the terrorist organisation Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, which were uploaded online, but had no definite or direct links to the terror group.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh told PTI: "So far, 67 youths, who were influenced by the ISIS, were arrested while planning to carry out terror attacks." He added that coordination between the agencies of the Centre and the state had ensured that such men do not carry out any terror attack in the country.

More details are awaited.